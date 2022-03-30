Spotify is making it easier for you to discover Podcasts

(Pocket-lint) - According to some reports Spotify appears to be testing a new TikTok style of podcasts discovery that could make it easier for you to find new things to listen to.

Spotify is already a popular platform for finding and listening to podcasts, now the company is trying to get even better at it.

Some users have taken to Twitter to report that they've seen a new Podcasts section at the bottom of the app where you'd normally find your library and home buttons. From there you can then click to get a TikTok style of podcast discovery which lets you sample some random podcasts by just swiping through them.

How to downgrade iOS and keep your data By Pocket-lint Promotion · 24 September 2021 This handy guide could save you from any data loss.

As you can see from this Tweet, the design seems to flick through random podcasts and even includes automatic captions to pique your interest.

This appears to be similar to the video discovery feature that was being tested out in the app in late 2021. Alas, the new experience seems to just be in a test phase at the moment and not open to everyone. As with all these things, we can't say whether we'll see a wider rollout in future or if it's just a test that Spotify will then abandon.

There's certainly no official word from Spotify at this point, so we'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Adrian Willings.