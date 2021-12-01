(Pocket-lint) - It's been a wild year, but what did that mean for our listening habits? Spotify has revealed all with the launch of Wrapped 2021.

The annual Wrapped experience arrives in the Spotify app for iOS and Android today, giving users a glimpse into their listening habits across artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts.

The experience includes several new features for 2021 including 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards and 2021 Wrapped: Blend.

As well as the usual social media options, Spotify has included TikTok sharing for the first time this year.

As an additional surprise for top fans, Spotify commissioned videos from over 170 artists thanking their fans for listening over the last year. If one of the artists appears in 'Your Top Songs 2021' or ' Your Artists Revealed' playlists, the video will appear as part of the Wrapped experience.

Spotify Wrapped always gives us a nice glimpse into not only our own listening habits but what the rest of the world is listening to as well. Here's how this year has shaped up:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift BTS Drake Justin Bieber

drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X Stay by The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo Levitating by Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Justice, Justin Bieber =, Ed Sheeran Planet Her, Doja Cat

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Crime Junkie TED Talks Daily The Daily

Drake Taylor Swift Ed Sheeran Justin Bieber Juice WRLD

good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X Heat Waves by Glass Animals

SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo =, Ed Sheeran Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa Planet Her, Doja Cat Justice, Justin Bieber

Dua Lipa Ed Sheeran Coldplay One Direction Queen

The Joe Rogan Experience Times news briefing Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster JaackMaate’s Happy Hour Sh**ged Married Annoyed

For even more on how the world listened in 2021, check out Spotify’s For the Record blog.