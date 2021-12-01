Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Spotify app news

Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: Who was the most popular this year?

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Spotify Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: Who was the most popular this year?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - It's been a wild year, but what did that mean for our listening habits? Spotify has revealed all with the launch of Wrapped 2021.

The annual Wrapped experience arrives in the Spotify app for iOS and Android today, giving users a glimpse into their listening habits across artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts.

The experience includes several new features for 2021 including 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards and 2021 Wrapped: Blend. 

As well as the usual social media options, Spotify has included TikTok sharing for the first time this year.

TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial
TomTom Go Navigation App is a premium mobile navigation app for all drivers, with a three-month free trial By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

As an additional surprise for top fans, Spotify commissioned videos from over 170 artists thanking their fans for listening over the last year. If one of the artists appears in 'Your Top Songs 2021' or ' Your Artists Revealed' playlists, the video will appear as part of the Wrapped experience.

Spotify Wrapped always gives us a nice glimpse into not only our own listening habits but what the rest of the world is listening to as well. Here's how this year has shaped up:

Spotify 2021 Wrapped Global Top Lists 

 Most Streamed Artists Globally 

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. BTS
  4. Drake
  5. Justin Bieber 

Most Streamed Songs Globally 

  1. drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
  3. Stay by The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber
  4. good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
  5. Levitating by Dua Lipa feat. DaBaby

Most Streamed Albums Globally 

  1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
  2. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
  3. Justice, Justin Bieber
  4. =, Ed Sheeran
  5. Planet Her, Doja Cat

Most Popular Podcasts Globally 

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. Crime Junkie
  4. TED Talks Daily
  5. The Daily

Spotify 2021 Wrapped UK Top Lists

Most Streamed Artists in the UK 

  1. Drake
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Ed Sheeran
  4. Justin Bieber
  5. Juice WRLD

Most Streamed Songs in the UK

  1. good 4 u by Olivia Rodrigo
  2. drivers license by Olivia Rodrigo
  3. Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
  4. MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
  5. Heat Waves by Glass Animals

Most Streamed Albums in the UK 

  1. SOUR, Olivia Rodrigo
  2. =, Ed Sheeran
  3. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
  4. Planet Her, Doja Cat
  5. Justice, Justin Bieber

Most Streamed UK Artists Globally 

  1. Dua Lipa
  2. Ed Sheeran
  3. Coldplay
  4. One Direction
  5. Queen

Most Popular Podcasts in the UK 

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Times news briefing
  3. Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster
  4. JaackMaate’s Happy Hour
  5. Sh**ged Married Annoyed
Writing by Luke Baker. Originally published on 1 December 2021.
Recommended for you
Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: Who was the most popular this year?
Spotify Wrapped 2021 is here: Who was the most popular this year? By Luke Baker ·
Twitter's new privacy rules mean you need permission to share photos of others
Twitter's new privacy rules mean you need permission to share photos of others By Rik Henderson ·
What is Alexa Care Hub? Plus how to set it up for older relatives
What is Alexa Care Hub? Plus how to set it up for older relatives By Maggie Tillman ·
What is Apple One? Everything you need to know about Apple's services bundle
What is Apple One? Everything you need to know about Apple's services bundle By Maggie Tillman ·
Best taxi apps: Getting you a cab in London
Best taxi apps: Getting you a cab in London By Britta O'Boyle ·
Jack Dorsey says he's leaving Twitter, CTO Agrawal will replace him as CEO
Jack Dorsey says he's leaving Twitter, CTO Agrawal will replace him as CEO By Maggie Tillman ·