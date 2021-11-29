Spotify kills Car View but promises something better

(Pocket-lint) - Music and driving go hand-in-hand, in fact, we dare say the car is one of the primary locations where people listen to music.

Spotify knows this and has provided a Car View mode for many years, giving users big buttons to allow them to select music easily and safely on the road. Unfortunately, it would seem Spotify has killed off the feature and people are understandably miffed.

In a thread on Spotify's community forums, users have been complaining that Car View is no longer showing up in the app settings. The app now shows its default view no matter what. A forum moderator confirmed that the feature is essentially dead.

"We can confirm that we're retiring the car view feature. This however doesn't mean we don't want to improve on how our users listen to Spotify while driving. On the contrary, we're actively exploring a variety of new ways to deliver the best in-car listening experience. Think of retiring car-view as something that needs to happen in an effort to make way for new innovations coming down the track."

You may remember that Spotify launched its Car Thing accessory earlier this year, which is one way that users can more easily control their tunes while driving. As great as it is, it hasn't launched outside the US yet and making users buy an $80 device to perform functions that were once available in the app is obviously going to annoy customers.

The thread offered some workarounds, like using Google Assistant or Siri to control Spotify in the car but just why they had to remove Car View is unclear. You would expect that Spotify could leave the current Car View option in place while working on its replacement.

At the moment we don't know how Spotify plans on "improving the experience" but we hope they do it sooner, rather than later.

Stack up rewards and benefits on all your existing cards with this Curve Mastercard By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 29 November 2021