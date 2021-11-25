Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Spotify is testing a video Discovery feature

Spotify is testing a video Discovery feature
(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Spotify might be testing a new Discover feature with some users seeing as TikTok style video feed in the Spotify app. 

According to some reports, users are seeing scrollable vertical videos within the app as part of a new user interface for the app that includes a Discover button at the bottom alongside your library, search and home buttons. 

This test was spotted by product designer Chris Messina, who saw the extra button when using the beta version of the Spotify app:

When clicked that button launches a full-screen short-form music video which appears to be snippets of official music videos from various artists. The system will be fairly familiar to anyone who has used TikTok and other similar style video systems already as a flick up and down will change between the videos on offer and users find more content to watch. 

As we already know, Discover is Spotify's system for helping users to find new music similar to their current taste, so this new video mode is simply an expansion of that. It is, however, just a test currently and there's no word on whether it will become official. 

Writing by Adrian Willings. Originally published on 25 November 2021.
