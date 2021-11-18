How to see real-time song lyrics in Spotify

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify has announced it is rolling out real-time song lyrics globally. Previously, it only offered lyrics in certain countries.

Here’s how to find and even share lyrics in Spotify.

Spotify said lyrics will be available across the "majority" of its music library. Musixmatch, which claims to have lyrics for "over 8 million" tunes, is powering Spotify's real-time lyrics feature. Spotify first partnered with Musixmatch in 2016 to offer lyrics on a more limited basis.

Lyrics in Spotify are accessible on basically every platform, including iOS, Android, desktop computers, gaming consoles, and smart TVs.

Open the latest version of the Spotify mobile app. Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song. While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen. You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time. To share, tap the "Share" button at the bottom of the lyrics screen. Then, select the lyrics you want to share.

You can also select where you want to share it.

Open the latest version of the Spotify desktop app. From the "Now Playing" bar, click on the mic icon. You’ll then see track lyrics that scroll in real time.

Open the latest version of the Spotify TV app. Open the “Now Playing View” on a song. Go to the corner to the “lyrics button” and select if you want to enable Lyrics. Once enabled, you’ll see the lyrics in the "Now Playing" View.

No. Spotify's lyrics feature is available to both free and premium listeners.

Spotify has long offered a "Behind the Lyrics" via a partnership with Genius. It's available in some markets, like Japan, and primarily displays background information on songs. But with the rollout of lyrics globally, Spotify told TechCrunch that it’s shuttering its "Behind the Lyrics" feature.

Check out Pocket-lint's guide on Spotify to learn more about the music streaming service, including how it works and how much it costs.