(Pocket-lint) - Spotify has made it a lot easier to block someone, such as an ex or anyone you don't want stalking your stuff. Previously, you had to contact Spotify's customer service to block another user. But, now, you can get the job done yourself directly in the Spotify app.

Spotify's new direct blocking feature is currently rolling out to all users. Here's how it works.

To block someone on Spotify, open the latest version of the Spotify app from a desktop or your mobile device and then follow these steps:

Visit the user's profile. Click the ... button. Select "Block" (on desktop) or "Block User" (on mobile).

That's it! Notice there's an "Unblock" option should you ever want to use it.

Spotify said its new blocking feature is part of its goal to create a safe environment for users to listen to their music and podcasts. When you block another user on Spotify, that person will no longer be able to access your page, public playlists, or see your listening activity. Spotify may not be the first app that comes to mind when you think about blocking users, but it's important for people to have complete control over their privacy and data online.

Check out Pocket-lint's guide on Spotify to learn more about the music and podcast streaming service and how it works: