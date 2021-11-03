Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Spotify and Peloton join up to offer new playlists in the Workout Hub

- The duo are expanding their partnership

(Pocket-lint) - Peloton is teaming up with Spotify to offer a selection of "Curated by Peloton" playlists within the streaming service’s Workout Hub.

Starting 3 November 2021, Spotify users will gain access to seven playlists from Peloton instructors. A few examples include Running by Peloton, Tunde Oyeneyin’s Playlist, and Strength by Peloton. These are hand-picked, rotating playlists designed to complement workout classes. Meanwhile, Spotify has also introduced a "Find Your Instructor" tool to help users discover which Peloton instructor will best match their music taste.

It's basically a test that asks you a few questions and looks into your listening behaviour.

Spotify and Peloton first began collaborating last year, when Peloton introduced dozens of classes with songs from Spotify’s playlists. Spotify also launched a feature that allowed Peloton users to save songs as they play during a class. Now, Peloton is expanding on that original partnership, with 11 classes featuring songs from some of Spotify’s popular playlists, including Today’s Top Hits, Door Knockers, Lofi Beats, and Indigo.

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 3 November 2021.
