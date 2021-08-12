Spotify to add offline listening to Wear OS soon

(Pocket-lint) - Good news for those of us with a Wear OS smartwatch as Spotify is working on an update that will let you download songs and podcasts directly to your watch.

Samsung might be stealing the show with the launch of its new foldable phones and the Galaxy Watch 4, but other companies are trying to make Wear OS more appealing too.

Spotify is currently crafting an update (available in "the coming weeks") that will let users listen to their favourite podcasts, playlists and more directly from their smartwatch.

This means you'll be able to download those tunes directly to your smartwatch too and won't need your phone to do so. This is obviously ideal for runners and those who like to leave their phone behind but still have access to music.

Premium Spotify subscribers will be able to download for offline listening, while free Spotify users will be restricted to listening to a shuffle mode and will still need an internet connection while out and about.

The other nice addition to this update is allowing users to download directly from their smartwatch rather than via their phone.

Spotify says these will be the download steps once the update launches.

Find the music or podcast you want to download via your smartwatch Click on "download to watch" in the options Wait You should then see a little green arrow to let you know when it's ready Plug in and get jamming

This improved user experience also comes alongside an update that lets you control more things from your watch too. Spotify says you can now control Spotify playback on wireless speakers and other Spotify Connect via controls on your smartwatch. Neat eh?