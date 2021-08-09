Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Spotify app news

Spotify backtracks on AirPlay 2 support

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Spotify backtracks on AirPlay 2 support
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify caused a bit of a fuss on Friday 6 August, saying it wouldn't support AirPlay 2 through its iOS app anytime soon. Its support pages said the company decided to "close" work on AirPlay 2 support "for now".

However, it has since clarified its position: "We apologise for any confusion we have caused. To clarify, Spotify will support Airplay 2."

There is still no time frame mentioned for when AirPlay 2 could be added, simply a promise to "post updates when they become available", but it's a welcome bit of backtracking.

As reported by Engadget, a Spotify representative previously said that AirPlay 2 support was tricky due to "audio driver compatibility" issues. But, it seems that the team is now trying to find a workaround.

Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK
Best VPN 2021: The 10 best VPN deals in the US and UK By Roland Moore-Colyer ·

Apple device owners will certainly hope so. Currently, streaming Spotify music to a HomePod, for example, is on many's wishlist.

That being said, many devices that support AirPlay 2 also carry a native Spotify app and/or support Spotify Connect. So, if you own one of those, you should check out your manufacturer's guidelines first as you may already be able to stream music from Spotify to your TV, amplifier, soundbar or other connected speaker system.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 9 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Spotify backtracks on AirPlay 2 support
Spotify backtracks on AirPlay 2 support By Rik Henderson ·
What is Apple Cash, how does it work, and how do you set it up?
What is Apple Cash, how does it work, and how do you set it up? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Twitter Spaces can now have up to two co-hosts to help moderate rooms
Twitter Spaces can now have up to two co-hosts to help moderate rooms By Maggie Tillman ·