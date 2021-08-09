Spotify backtracks on AirPlay 2 support

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify caused a bit of a fuss on Friday 6 August, saying it wouldn't support AirPlay 2 through its iOS app anytime soon. Its support pages said the company decided to "close" work on AirPlay 2 support "for now".

However, it has since clarified its position: "We apologise for any confusion we have caused. To clarify, Spotify will support Airplay 2."

There is still no time frame mentioned for when AirPlay 2 could be added, simply a promise to "post updates when they become available", but it's a welcome bit of backtracking.

As reported by Engadget, a Spotify representative previously said that AirPlay 2 support was tricky due to "audio driver compatibility" issues. But, it seems that the team is now trying to find a workaround.

Apple device owners will certainly hope so. Currently, streaming Spotify music to a HomePod, for example, is on many's wishlist.

That being said, many devices that support AirPlay 2 also carry a native Spotify app and/or support Spotify Connect. So, if you own one of those, you should check out your manufacturer's guidelines first as you may already be able to stream music from Spotify to your TV, amplifier, soundbar or other connected speaker system.