(Pocket-lint) - Spotify now enables you to download music to Apple Watch. There has clearly been a movement in how Apple deals with third-party music services on Apple Watch as Deezer announced downloads recently, too.

Now if you're a Spotify user you no longer need your phone to listen to music offline - perfect for those of us who love the Apple Watch but use Spotify instead of Apple Music.

Spotify says the feature has been "highly requested" and the equivalent provision was also announced for Wear OS earlier in the week.

The new Spotify app on Apple Watch is rolling out to all users globally over the coming weeks, says Spotify. You will need Apple Watch Series 3 or later, with watchOS 6.0 or later (though Spotify recommends 7.1+= or later).

What is Yubo and how can I join it? By Pocket-lint Promotion · 21 May 2021

Before recently, the only way to download music to the watch was via Apple's own Music app either via the Apple Music streaming service or loading music onto the watch from the phone with the Watch app. You could also sync Podcasts using the Apple Podcasts app, too.

As you'd expect you need a Spotfiy Premium/Duo/Family account to take advantage of the ability to download albums, playlists or podcasts to the watch.

To download you will need a cellular connection or Wi-Fi and a Spotify Premium account. Also make sure you are also running the latest version of Spotify on your iPhone.

Find the music and podcasts you want to download on your watch. Select the playlist, album, or podcast and press the three dots (…) and choose Download to Apple Watch. To check on the progress, head over to the Downloads section on the watch. Once playlists, albums, or podcasts in your library are downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their names. Connect your headphones and start listening.

As before, you're still able to use your Apple Watch to control playback from other devices using Spotify Connect.

And the Apple Watch app can still stream music as before, too as well as work with Siri - just say "Hey, Siri" followed by your command to play your favorite songs, artists, albums, playlists, and podcasts, for example: "Hey, Siri, play my Discover Weekly playlist on Spotify."

You can also "like" music, ask what’s currently playing, and control things like volume, skip track, play, and pause.

You do need to end Be sure to end each command with "on Spotify" so Siri doesn't try and do the command with Apple Music.

Writing by Dan Grabham.