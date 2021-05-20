Spotify HiFi icon spotted in app: Is a launch imminent?

(Pocket-lint) - Earlier this year, Spotify revealed it planned to introduce a new "HiFi" premium tier sometime in 2021. The company has yet to specify a date, but a new leak suggests a launch could be imminent, which isn't surprising given Apple recently announced lossless audio for Apple Music.

Reddit user themonarc recently spotted an icon in Spotify for lossless HiFi audio. Specifically, they saw a "HiFi menu" within the Spotify mobile app after "quickly tapping" a "glitched icon" that briefly appeared on the Now Playing screen. This brought up a screen that said Spotify's HiFi option supports 16-bit 44.1kHz streaming over wired headphones.

The user said the track didn't play in Hi-Fi quality, however.

Like other music streaming services such as Apple Music, Tidal HiFi, and Amazon Music HD, Spotify HiFi will provide streams in lossless CD quality. It will be an upgrade for Spotify Premium subscribers, so presumably, it will be a 'super premium' tier above the existing premium subscription.

The new tier is expected to cost $5/£5 extra cost per month. Keep in mind Apple Music's lossless offering is free to subscribers. Also, Amazon just dropped the prices from its HD subscription. Deezer's HiFi subscription tier costs $14.99, however, and Tidal prices its HiFi catalogue at $19.99.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.