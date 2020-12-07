Spotify may be adding support for local music playback soon

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify is often adding new updates to its app to make our listening experiences more enjoyable. One thing that's been sadly missing is the ability to easily play the music you already have on your phone. It seems that this may well be changing at some point in the near future.

Code super sleuth Jane Manchun Wong has discovered hints that Spotify may well be working on local device playback for Android.

Spotify is finally working on on-device local files support for Android!



No need to sync it from your desktop anymore :D pic.twitter.com/fVKiFAyxbs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 6, 2020

It looks like this feature may allow you to sync your local music and then be able to play that without needing an active internet connection. If and when this feature appears, you'll simply need to go into settings and click to show device files. The app should then scan your phone for music files and let you play them with ease.

It's not clear whether this will be available to both free and premium users.

This is one in a long line of updates appearing in the app. Others have included the appearance of Instagram style stories within the app, podcast changes and more. So there's certainly plenty to keep things interesting.

Writing by Adrian Willings.