Now Spotify has a stories feature as well

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that no idea is original, with more and more apps adding a Snapchat-like stories feature to give users quick access to short video content. Twitter recently did it with the new Fleets feature and now it seems that Spotify is doing the same.

Spotify isn't the most obvious candidate for a stories style feature. Most of the other apps have been social networking sites where content is regularly digested and shared, but perhaps the company is trying to make things more i0nteresting.

Open the app and find an appropriate album or playlist and you're greeted by the option to "tap to see the story". Clicking that you'll be greeted by a familiar style of content that includes short video snippets from various prominent artists. As usual, you can then tap left or right to skip through the various stories.

The new stories feature appears to only be showing for a select number of albums and playlists at the moment, so you'll only see it if you're in the right place. We spied it on the Christmas Hits playlist, but imagine there will be more in future. Could be an interesting way to see more content from your favourite artists or find out more about the music your listening to.

Writing by Adrian Willings.