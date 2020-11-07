Is Spotify considering a subscription-based podcast service?

(Pocket-lint) - Spotify is possibly considering launching a subscription-based podcast service that does not include access to its premium music subscription.

For a monthly fee, the podcast service would offer access to original shows and exclusive episodes. It was reportedly detailed in a survey from the Spotify app, according to Andrew Wallenstein, Variety’s Intelligence Platform president. The survey mentioned four subscription podcast plans, starting at $3 and going up to $8 per month. The cheapest tier lets you listen to "exclusive interviews and episodes" with no ads from the Spotify platform.

The most expensive tier, however, would let you stream “high-quality original content" and get early access to episodes with no ads from the Spotify platform.

Looks like the premium podcast plan would be ad-free and some mix of exclusive extra content at price points somewhere between $3-$8. pic.twitter.com/ArK8xYg0CM — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) November 6, 2020

This all could hypothetical, mind you. Spotify's reps already put out statements to say it routinely conducts surveys that only serve as "important learnings". In other words, it wants you to think it's testing the waters. But the company has been investing in podcasting over the past two years, like by acquiring podcast producers such as Gimlet, Parcast, and The Ringer. It also signed deals with Michelle Obama, Kim Kardashian West, and Joe Rogan.

Add it all up, and it seems like Spotify sees a future where podcasts aren't free.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.