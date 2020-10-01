(Pocket-lint) - Spotify has launched a free fitness service, called Pumped, that serves up guided high-intensity interval training workouts.

Spotify Pumped allows both non and existing Spotify users to create free personalised HIIT workouts, voiced by "big podcast names and soundtracked by your favourite artist", according to Spotify. With gyms closed for most of 2020, Spotify said it's seen evidence that people are working out more from home, as over 385,000 workout playlists were created or added to so far this year. It's therefore come up with Pumped, so you can create your own music-led workout.

Each HIIT session will last between 7 and 21 minutes and will be guided by trainers who’ll show you how to do lunges, squats, push-ups, and burpees.

To get started, follow these steps:

Go to this Spotify Pumped website. Click or tap the Let's Hiit It button. Answering the on-screen questions: Select your workout space

Select your preferred music genre

Select your very own Spotify celebrity coach to keep your motivation high. Sign in to your Spotify account if you have one (optional). Select "Start Workout" to begin the workout playlist.

It's rolling out first in the UK and Ireland.

The celebrity trainers are from some of Spotify’s top podcasts, including:

You'll notice none of them are pro trainers. They're podcast hosts.

Yes. You don't even need a Spotify account to use it.

Yes, but it only offers basic workouts led by podcasters.

Remember, it’s a free service, and you can only choose from nine music genres, like pop, metal, and jazz. It's also currently browser-based, working on both phones and laptops, whereas Peloton is available with its own products and through an app available across many platforms.

Check out our in-depth guide on Spotify and how it works.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.