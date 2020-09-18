(Pocket-lint) - Spotify came to the Apple Watch nearly two years ago, and it has taken the service all that time to finally start testing streaming capabilities.

According to iPhone-Ticker.de (via Google Translate), the Spotify Apple Watch app is trialing streaming support with select users. The app, which launched in November 2018, offers Siri support and other remote control-like features for the iPhone. It has notably lacked more premium features, however, including support for streaming audio as well as offline playback. That might could change, though, as users reportedly have begun seeing streaming go live for their Apple Watches

To be clear, that means some Spotify users can now stream music directly to their Apple Watch without requiring a connection to their iPhone.

Testers are apparently streaming over either LTE or Wi-Fi and through their wearable’s built-in speaker - not just Bluetooth headphones. Testers noted on Reddit they're seeing a blue icon in the app, which indicates the streaming feature is in beta. That means it likely isn’t going to go live for all Apple Watch users at this stage. An Apple Watch user told iPhone Ticker the beta icon appeared on their cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 3 around 12 September.

We've contacted Spotify to find out when and if it will roll out streaming support to everyone. We're hoping sooner rather than later.

A two-year wait is long enough.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.