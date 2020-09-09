Spotify might be working on a karaoke feature

(Pocket-lint) - News has appeared recently that Twitch Sings is set to close as of 1 January 2021. For those fans of online karaoke, this is no doubt a disappointment. Twitch says it's working on "...tools and services that will help support and grow the entire music community on Twitch." but what do you do in the meantime?

Well, Spotify might be coming to the rescue. Internet super sleuth, Jane Manchun Wong, has discovered hints that Spotify might be working on its own Karaoke Mode within the app.

Spotify is working on Karaoke Mode



the vocal level is adjustable pic.twitter.com/apeIlETAQs — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 7, 2020

This includes the ability to choose your own song, adjust the vocal levels and, of course, see the appropriate lyrics for the tune. It's hard not to feel like we're being Rick-Rolled based on Wong's song choice, but if it comes to fruition it'll certainly be an awesome update to the music streaming service.

Speaking to NME, as Spotify spokesperson said:

"At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of tests in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as an important learning."

Of course, that's not an official confirmation that the mode is coming, but it certainly would be a great addition.

Writing by Adrian Willings.