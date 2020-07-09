Love blasting some tunes to keep you motivated while you workout? Getting tired of the same old music and need something new? Spotify is here to help.

The company has released a tool to help you create some new playlists based on a few simple criteria. Enter the length of your workout, select a list of types (yoga, running, biking, cardio, weight lifting, etc), choose a couple of your favourite genres and the "vibe" you're after and click to create your playlist.

Soundtrack Your Workout, as it's known, allows you to tweak all sorts of settings before creating the playlist.

You can even select playlists based on who you're working out with. Whether on your own, with a partner or with your pet.

There's even an option to customise the playlist based on working out with a friend/partner remotely over the internet.

These workout playlists can include podcasts or music and can be tailored by vibe. Whether you need something that's "totally zen" or a bit more motivational with a "pumped up" theme.

As you'd expect, the Soundtrack Your Workout playlists are based on what you choose here with a healthy dash of your listening history to ensure you get tunes you're bound to approve of.

Although Spotify already offers plenty of pre-made workout playlists, this custom tool is great for creating as many different playlists as you like based on your exercise habits. Make one for a long run, another shorter punchier one for morning cardio and a pumped-up playlist for your lifting session and you're bound to smash it.