Spotify may be getting music videos in the near future

It seems that Spotify may be considering adding music videos to its app (again).

Code super sleuth Jane Wong has discovered some hints that Spotify may be working on integrating video back into its app.

Spotify is finally working on a tab to switch between Canvas, Album Art, and Video (which is new!) pic.twitter.com/xOwvoSnBdV — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020

The hints of future code suggest that Spotify may be working on adding a video tab into its "Now Playing" screen to sit alongside album art and Canvas tabs.

While Canvas is currently just a looping animation related to certain tracks, video may well be more interesting.

Spotify says it is "still exploring" what to do with video in this section. How and what the company will display here remains to be seen.

It's not the first time Spotify has dabbled in video, but it will be interesting to see what the company does with it. Music videos will be a logical addition, but it's not clear where Spotify would source these.

The obvious option would be YouTube videos, but then with YouTube Music, YouTube is already a competitor.