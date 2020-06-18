In its latest attempt to become your go-to source for original podcasts, Spotify has announced a multiyear partnership with DC Comics and Warner Bros to produce new podcasts - or narrative audio series - starring DC Universe characters.

In addition, Spotify plans to draw upon Warner Bros' "broader collection of timeless titles" to produce even more standalone podcast shows. Spotify didn't disclose any other terms of the partnership, including when the first podcasts will air, but we know Spotify itself isn't handling the creative and production responsibilities. It's taking care of distribution and marketing.

Here's how Spotify described the deal:

"Warner Bros Digital Networks will manage the business and strategy related to the partnership. Warner Bros Television Group’s digital studio, Blue Ribbon Content, will oversee the creative relationship and will co-develop and produce the programming in collaboration with Spotify, which will be responsible for the marketing, advertising, and distribution of the shows exclusively on its platform."

Finally, Spotify said the partnership isn't limited to new narratives based on existing characters and franchises in the Warner Bros and DC portfolio; it also includes new programming from "original intellectual property". Spotify said it will provide more details on these "crossover events" later.

Keep in mind Spotify has been making big moves in the podcasting industry lately, having acquired The Ringer and exclusive streaming rights to the Joe Rogan Experience. We suspect it's eager to ramp up its podcasts efforts given both SiriusXM and Pandora recently signed a deal with Marvel to produce new original podcast series on Wolverine, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Star-Lord.

For more about Spotify and how it works, see our guide.