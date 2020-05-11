Spotify has started to roll out a new feature in beta form that enables two or more Premium subscribers in the "same space" to share and control music together.

Called Group Session, it gives multiple people the ability to share playback control of a Spotify playlist or listening session, including playing, pausing and skipping tracks.

You can therefore have multiple devices access the music being played on a single Spotify Connect/Bluetooth speaker, say.

Alternatively, it also works if you are each listening on individual devices - which could be great for lockdown parties, as you could each control the same music tracks being played in multiple, socially distanced locations.

Additional users can be invited through a Spotify QR Code and everyone can add to the music queue with new songs without having to request approval by the host first.

"Both host and guests are empowered to pause, play, skip and select tracks on the queue as well as add in choices of their own. Changes are immediately reflected on all participant devices," said Spotify.

The feature is still in beta form, so might change and/or improve over time.

It is rolling out now and will only be available to Premium paid members for now.