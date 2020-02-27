Spotify iOS redesign adds easy shuffle play and more

Spotify is rolling out an app update for iPhone and iPad that adds a number of neat redesigned features.

The iOS update brings with a fresh new look, with an easier-to-use, uncluttered interface and clearer buttons.

For starters, a new "shuffle play" button makes it more simple to choose whether to play tracks consecutively or shuffle the album, with the shuffle icon being attached.

A new row now appears in the centre of the screen, with every button you need grouped in the same place. This enables one-handed use and includes a new, easy to see download icon for offline listening.

Cover art will now appear by every track, apart from in album view. That makes it easier for you to find your favourite tracks in a list. Favourites will also now be indicated with a heart icon next to assigned track names.

Spotify is rolling out the app to iOS users around the globe from today, Thursday 27 February. We still haven't got it yet in the UK, but it is expected to be available in the coming days wherever you are.

You can find out more about the changes on the Spotify blog here. And, don't forget to check the App Store for the update if you haven't set your iPhone to download it (and other updates) automatically.