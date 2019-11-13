Got a Sonos speaker? Now you can listen to Spotify Free

Spotify announced earlier this year that Premium subscribers could stream their tunes on Sonos speakers. But what about users of Spotify Free?

Well, both Spotify and Sonos have now revealed that anyone on the Spotify Free tier can stream music on Sonos speakers, thanks to a software update. All you have to do is make sure you're running the latest version of the Sonos app and then head to settings. Here's how to get started.

squirrel_widget_148504

Spotify Free can be played through Sonos speakers directly from Spotify (using Spotify Connect) or through the Sonos app. You can start up playlists with your voice by song title, genre, or mood via Google Assistant on a voice-enabled device. Alexa does not yet work with Spotify Free.

Be sure you're running the latest version of the Sonos app Go to Settings in the Sonos app. Go to Services. Click Add a Service under Music and Content. Then select Set-up or Log-in.

Spotify Free on Sonos lets you shuffle the entire Spotify catalog. It also features 15 on-demand playlists, including playlists like Discover Weekly, Release Radar, and Daily Mi,x as well as curated faves like RapCaviar.

For more about how Spotify works, see our guide here.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".