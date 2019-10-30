Spotify is introducing a new application just for children aged three and up.

Called Spotify Kids, it has been released in beta form in Ireland already and will roll out to all countries that offer Premium Family plans in the coming weeks.

It has been designed to be a safe haven for kids, with privacy being paramount. All available content is age-appropriate and there are no adverts anywhere on the platform.

The content includes singalongs, soundtracks and stories and is entirely handpicked by Spotify's experts. Parental controls can be set to ensure that only the right tracks are available to stream - from options "Audio for Younger Kids" and "Audio for Older Kids".

Dedicated playlists are available too.

Spotify Kids will be freely available to all Premium Family subscribers and children can be given their own accounts. The app is colourful and simple to use, while the iOS version supports offline listening through downloads.

"Spotify is committed to giving billions of fans the opportunity to enjoy and be inspired by music and stories and we’re proud that this commitment now includes the next generation of audio listeners," said the service's chief premium business officer, Alex Norström.

"We are excited to be expanding the Spotify Premium Family experience with a dedicated app just for our youngest fans. Spotify Kids is a personalised world bursting with sound, shape and colour, where our young listeners can begin a lifelong love of music and stories."

A Spotify Premium Family account costs £14.99 ($14.99) per month and gives up to six family members in the same household their own account each for the one inclusive price.

