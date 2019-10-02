Deal: Get six free months of Spotify Premium with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft has announced a special offer that's exclusive to new subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

For a limited time, if you subscribe to Microsoft's all-in-one service, which combines Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for both console and PC, you’ll receive six months of Spotify Premium ad-free music streaming as a perk with your membership. The biggest bonus, however, is that Xbox One players will be able to use the Spotify app to listen to music in the background of their games.

But, there's always a caveat. For this particular promo, Microsoft said it's only available for new Game Pass subscribers. You can't be an existing subscriber or one whose lapsed. In fact, to be eligible for the free six-month trial of Spotify Premium, you can’t ever have subscribed to Spotify’s top-tier service or even used a free Spotify trial before. That's pretty limiting if you ask us.

Still, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a terrific service. It typically costs $14.99 per month, but right now, you can get it $1 for a month or $2 for two months. Even if you do this deal, you’ll receive a code to redeem your Spotify Premium trial.

You'll have 10 days to redeem your Spotify Premium code.

