Spotify could occasionally check your location to ensure you meet its Family plan conditions

Spotify's Premium for Family Plan allows up to six users to use the Premium streaming service for £14.99 or $14.99 a month. There's a catch though - all six users have to live at the same address and if you thought you might be able to get passed that rule, think again.

The streaming giant has recently updated its terms and conditions for its Premium for Family Plan saying: "We may from time to time ask for re-verification of your home address in order to confirm that you are still meeting the eligibility criteria."

Essentially, it means Spotify will be, or could, request location data from Premium for Family users at any point in order to check they still live at the same address as other members on the same plan. If it finds you don't, your Premium for Family account can be terminated or suspended immediately.

If you aren't keen on the idea of Spotify accessing your location data then you can cancel your Premium for Family up to 30 days after the new terms went into effect.

The new terms were announced in Ireland on 19 August and 5 September in the US so it's worth reading any communication you have from Spotify recently if you're on the Premium for Family Plan to see when your deadline for cancelling is.

It's claimed Spotify tested requesting location data from users last year, asking for exact GPS coordinates but the pilot program was apparently scrapped after customers complained.

While Spotify is the largest music streaming service, with over 100 million subscribers, it isn't the only option. Both Apple Music and Google Play Music offer family subscriptions for the same number of users and for the same monthly cost. Neither requires users to live at the same address though.

