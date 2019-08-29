  1. Home
Spotify tests in-app button that will let you create podcasts

Spotify is apparently exploring new ways to grow its podcasts platform, evident by a button it is testing that allows users to create podcasts.

This new button in its app, spotted by researcher Jane Wong spotted, is located in Spotify’s podcasts library. It says “Create Podcast,” and when tapped, it will launch the Anchor app on a phone (if already installed) or load a page about the app. In a statement, Spotify said it's "always testing new products". It also noted that, while some of these tests become upgrades, others remain tests.

Remember, Spotify acquired Anchor, a podcast technology company, earlier this year. Anchor makes it simple to create a podcast - and that includes recording podcasts - directly from a phone. Spotify also owns a company called Soundtrap, which makes podcast editing software.

So, the emergence of a Create Podcast button isn't exactly a shock. It's still interesting, nonetheless, because the idea of being able to record, edit, and upload podcasts on the fly, while using only Spotify apps, could be a dream come true for those of you itching to try podcasting yourself. 

People do this with live video using apps like Facebook and Instagram and YouTube, so why can't you with podcasts, too?

