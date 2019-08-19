Spotify upgrades Premium Family Plan with new features, including Explicit Content Filter control

Spotify has upgraded its Premium Family Plan with a number of new features including parental controls, new playlists and refreshed account management tools.

The parental controls feature will see parents able to control the Explicit Content Filter setting for all accounts on their plan, while new playlists will come in the form of Family Mix. Updated regularly, Family Mix will offer users of the Premium Family Plan access to a personalised playlist with songs for all the family, as well as control of who is in each session.

The overhaul of the account management tools meanwhile, will see billing users able to manage their family's settings in one place, including adding or removing family members, as well as updating your home address and adjusting the parental controls.

The rollout of the upgraded Premium Family will start on 19 August in Ireland, followed by all other countries the subscription is offered this "Fall". Users of the Premium Family Plan will get access to all the new features when the update rolls out and they will be notified when the features are available.

The Spotify Premium Family Plan costs £14.99 a month and allows for up to six individual Spotify Premium accounts for family members living under one roof. All members have access to their own saved music and playlists. You can read more about Spotify and what it offers in our separate feature.