Spotify has developed a second music streaming app designed to run well on older smartphones and operating systems.

Spotify Lite is available for free on Google Play in 36 countries across Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Africa and will run on phones sporting Android 4.1 and above.

While the regular Spotify app, which is available globally, will also work on Android 4.1 and above, a number of key new features in the Lite version make it better suited when you don't have much processing power, bandwidth or storage to play with.

Spotify Lite still enables free and premium users to search for and play tracks, plus save and share them, even listed to playlists, but in a faster, more simplified structure.

It's also just a 10MB installation and users can set data limits from within the app. It will then send a notification when the set limit is reached.

In addition, users can clear the cache used by the app with a single tap.

"Spotify Lite was built from the ground up based on user feedback from around the world," said Spotify's senior product manager, Kalle Persson.

It is designed for those "in areas with limited bandwidth and phone storage".

The countries where Spotify Lite is now available to download are: Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and India.