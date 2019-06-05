Spotify launches a lightweight listening app called Stations

Back in 2018, Spotify rolled out a lightweight and slimmed down Pandora-style radio app called Spotify Stations.

It only appeared in Australia and initially only for Android users, but now the company has started giving US users access too.

The app is intended to give listeners easy access to curated playlists and a more radio-like experience.

Think of Spotify Stations as a way to listen to and discover new music and some of your favourites too.

Spotify describes it as a way to "easily create stations for all the music you love....Stations gets you to music instantly—no searching or typing needed. As Stations learns more about what you like, it creates stations packed with the music you love, made just for you."

Stations is a much more user-friendly app with a minimalistic design. Scrollable playlists and easy-access tunes are the name of the game here.

Like the main app, Spotify Stations is open to both free and Spotify Premium users. Naturally, there's no such thing as a free lunch and non-paying users have to hear adverts alongside their tunes, but do have the power to skip and thumbs up or down the songs.

Stations gives you access to a multitude of playlists sorted by genre, decade and all the classics. Of course, you can still personalise your listening experience by choosing from a selection of your favourite artists. We're expecting the app to be another brilliant way to discover new music and broaden your listening horizons too.

The new app runs separately from the main app and is available for both iOS and Android devices.

There's no word on when it will roll out to the UK or the rest of the world, but we're always excited to see improvements to the service.