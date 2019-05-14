Whether you want it or not, it looks like Spotify is readying a Stories feature, though details about how it are still slim.

Snapchat was the first to introduce such a feature. It basically lets you stitch together a reel of videos and stills that you can broadcast to followers for 24 hours before the contents disappears forever. Facebook and Instagram later copied Snapchat. And, since then, it seems like every app you can imagine has explored adding a Stories feature, with the latest example being Spotify.

Spotify has just confirmed a recent Android Police report, which claimed Snapchat wants to let musicians share content via a Stories-like feature. Called Storyline, it's currently in testing, with some Android and iOS users getting access to the feature. Spotify hasn't confirmed if or when the feature might launch more widely, but it did say it's "always testing" new experiences.

So, why is Spotify doing this? Maybe it wants to give artists more creative tools for promoting their work, or maybe it wants to ensure it stays relevant to younger users. It's hard to say at this point. TechCrunch, however, said the focus seems to be on "allowing artists to share their own insights, inspiration, details about their creative process or other meanings behind the music".

Interesting. Well, it remains to be seen whether anyone - artists and users alike - will even use Storyline. We'll keep you posted as we learn more.