Spotify now has over 100 million users paying for premium

Spotify has announced that it now has over 100 million premium subscribers to its service. Presumably, these are a mixture of people paying the $9.99/£9.99 fee for the standard account as well as users who are getting it bundled with another service - such as a Vodafone contract on a Red Entertainment plan.

It also isn't clear whether family accounts count as one subscriber - we've asked Spotify to confirm. Spotify does also add that it is now available in 79 countries and put together a topical playlist to celebrate the milestone.

The news comes at a crucial time for Spotify - not only are other services circling, but it has also had a very public falling out with Apple. Spotify alleged that Apple had purposely rejected several versions of its iOS app for spurious reasons and filed a complaint with the EU against Apple about the App Store's 30 percent commission if a premium subscription is signed up for on iOS.

Spotify also suggested that Apple has been anti-competitive with Spotify founder Daniel Ek even going so far as to say "Apple also routinely blocks our experience-enhancing upgrades. Over time, this has included locking Spotify and other competitors out of Apple services such as Siri, HomePod, and Apple Watch."

Apple hit back in an equally lengthy statement saying that the music service "seeks to keep all the benefits of the App Store ecosystem - including the substantial revenue that they draw from the App Store’s customers - without making any contributions to that marketplace".