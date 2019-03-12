Spotify Premium users can get free access to Hulu's ad-supported tier.

It's a great deal for people who’ve been interested in either of these platforms but have yet to pull the trigger. New users will get both Spotify Premium and Hulu for free for the first month before the cost goes up to $10 a month afterward. Existing Spotify Premium users can enable Hulu through their account settings. Just cancel your existing Hulu plan if you have one so you don't get charged twice.

There are some other hang ups, however. For instance, this deal only includes the cheapest Hulu plan, which puts ads on all of Hulu’s content. So, if you’re already paying for one of the higher priced Hulu plans, like the ad-free version or using a Hulu family plan, this deal isn't for you. In addition to all that, Spotify Premium users who use this deal can’t add-on any of the premium channels like Showtime.

Keep in mind Spotify and Hulu actually had a similar plan to this one last year. That one cost $13 a month. Users who are still using that package will see their billing go down to the new $10 price next time they’re charged. Spotify announced that the offer is available until 10 June 2019.

