Spotify has an all-new Wear OS app with Spotify Connect and it's about time

- The old Android Wear app was no good

Spotify is rolling out a new - and much-requested - app for Wear OS smartwatches over the next week.

The standalone Wear OS app is a complete refresh from the previous Spotify app for Android Wear, which was so infrequently updated and useless that third-party apps were more reliable if you wanted to stream tunes from the streaming service. The new Spotify for Wear OS app means you no longer need to reach for your phone to access your Discover Weekly playlist, and it makes it easier to access to your recently played songs.

It essentially brings a better browsing experience with more controls. It also adds Spotify Connect features, so, from your wrist, you can play music from your connected speakers. The app isn't overly complicated, as it still has a minimal interface with easy-to-read options for playing and skipping tracks or rewinding podcasts. There's also a heart button that lets you save tracks to playlists.

The new app supports Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and LTE. The only thing it's missing is offline playback. But Spotify did tell its listeners to look out for more updates coming soon. Also, it's partnering with Fossil to preinstall the app on Fossil Gen 4 and Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatches.

You can download the free Spotify app from the Google Play Store here when it officially lands for everyone.

