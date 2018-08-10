Spotify is trying a new ad approach: it's letting free users skip ads.

It's only testing the new feature, and it's currently limited to Australia, but it told AdAge that it's allowing non-paying users there to skip audio and videos ads as often as they want. It apparently thinks users won't open the app and skip the ads unless they really don't want to hear or see it. It also thinks this new strategy will help it to better understand what kind of ads its users prefer.

So, Spotify has suggested it will be able to better target its users as a result. Of course, advertisers won’t have to pay for skipped ads. This feature is only a limited trial for now, but the company hopes to launch it worldwide at some point. If it does, we can't help but wonder whether Spotify Premium users will feel a little upset about this, or at the very least, wonder if it's still worth subscribing.

It'll be interesting if Spotify actually makes this official. Most of its paying users likely only pay so that they don't have to hear ads. The only other nice perk are the offline downloads. For a complete list of Spotify Premium features versus Spotify Free features, see our guide here.