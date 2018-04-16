This is what Spotify will announce at its 24 April event

Spotify has revealed what it plans to formally announce on 24 April.

Cue the drumroll, please... It will discuss "what's next" with its mobile app. Yeah. Thrilling stuff, right? In all seriousness, ever since the company invited the media to its upcoming press event, rumours have swirled about what Spotify could have in store for us all. Will it unveil an in-car music controller? Will it announce a smart speaker? Will it blow our minds with some revolutionary innovation?

Nope. Spotify just wants to talk about an app update. When it first announced the New York City event, it only asked those who were invited to save the date for a news announcement, which, subsequently, left a lot to the imagination. We all apparently got carried away with ourselves. While it's still unclear why an app needs its own event, Spotify's latest event flyer does provide us with a few hints.

It states there will be presentations by Gustav Soderstrom, Spotify's chief research and development officer, as well as Babar Zafar, vice president of product development, and Troy Carter, global head of creative services. Now, mind you, last month, it was discovered that Spotify has been testing a new voice search feature that lets you quickly access artists, tracks, albums, and playlists.

This voice search feature has been appearing inside the service's iOS app for some users. A few news sites have also been given early access to it, and they described it as a much-welcomed means of navigation in the app. So, maybe we'll get a formal announcement of that feature. Plus, according to a Bloomberg report, Spotify has been working on several changes to its free subscription tier.

These changes should make the music service easier to use for those accessing it on mobile devices.