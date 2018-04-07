Spotify will make a mystery 'news announcement' on 24 April
- What do you think it'll announce?
Spotify is holding a press event later this month in New York City, and it's provided no clues as to what we can expect.
The purple invite just asks the press to save the date - 24 April - and says it will make “a news announcement.” Speculation, as a result, is at an all-time high. And most people are thinking it could unveil some new voice control feature or maybe even a smart speaker.
Now, mind you, last month, it was discovered that Spotify has been feeling out a new voice search feature it built. The feature lets you quickly access favourite artists, tracks, albums, and playlists. It's been appearing inside the service's iOS app for some users. A few news sites have also been given early access to it, and they described it as a much-welcomed means of navigation in the app.
- What is Spotify and how does it work?
- The best HomePod alternatives: Smart speakers to rival Apple HomePod
Spotify has yet to share any information about it, however, which means it might during its event. But this also adds fuel to the rumours about it developing a smart speaker. Recent job adverts for hardware products at Spotify have surfaced, and while none of them revealed exactly what Spotify is planning, the logical assumption would be a smart speaker of some kind, given their popularity.
Spotify's press event could be related to something else, too. It's hard to say. It will, after all, come after the company’s successful IPO earlier this week on the New York Stock Exchange.
We'll keep you posted as we learn more.
