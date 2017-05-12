Who will win Eurovision 2017? Spotify could know the answer and it's a surprise

The final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017 is being held in Kyiv, Ukraine tomorrow evening - from 8pm BST Saturday 13 May - and, after two thrilling semi-finals shown on the BBC and around Europe in the past week, we now know the 26 finalists who will compete for the ultimate prize.

But who will win?

Bookies are giving Italy the shortest odds on winning, which is surprising perhaps considering the entry includes a dancing gorilla. Eccentric jazz singer Salvador Sobral from Portugal is second favourite to take the crown.

However, Spotify has other ideas. It has created a list of the top 10 songs in this year's final based on the number of times they have been streamed outside of their originating countries and Italy doesn't even rate.

Portugal is only ninth on the list.

Instead, Spotify predicts that Austria will win, with young star Nathan Trent singing in similar style to Justin Timberlake, with his performance of Running on Air.

Considering the bookmakers have him at around 250/1, it might well be worth a punt.

Our favourite is actually Croatia's Jacques Houdek, who sings My Friend partly as a diva, partly as a soprano like Pavarotti. It has to be seen to be believed.

Here though are Spotify's top 10 songs:

Austria: Nathan Trent - Running on Air Denmark: Anja Nissen - Where Am I? Belgium: Blanche - City Lights Sweden: Robin Bengtsson - I Can't Go On Australia: Isaiah - Don't Come Easy Poland: Kasia Moś - Flashlight Norway: JOWST - Grab The Moment Bulgaria: Kristian Kristov - Beautiful Mess Portugal: Salvador Sobral - Amar Pelos Dois Azerbaijan: Dihaj - Skeletons

If you have Spotify account, you can listen to the Eurovision 2017 playlist here.