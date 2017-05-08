What are Spotify Codes and how to use them?

Spotify has just introduced a new, innovative way to get users sharing music with friends and family. Called Spotify Codes, the new feature works by generating a unique code of a track, album or playlist you want to share. Someone else can then scan that code and instantly be taken to the music so they can listen to the same thing.

But how exactly does it work and what do you need to do to use Spotify Codes? Allow us to explain.

A Spotify Code is a code that is unique to Spotify's music streaming platform. It works in a similar way to a QR code, but looks completely different. Each track, artist, album and playlist can have its own Spotify Code, so there are no limits to what you can share.

Spotify Codes is rolling out now to all users on iOS and Android, and both free and Premium subscribers. To generate a code for something you want to share, you need to click on the '...' button next to whatever it is you want to share. All albums, tracks, playlists and artists have this button as an option.

You'll then see the usual options to download (if you're a Premium subscriber), share or go to radio. But at the top with the artwork, you'll see a Spotify Code underneath.

Once you've accessed the code for the content you want to share, click the code to make it bigger. If you're with the person you want to share the content with, they can scan the code directly from their Spotify app. Alternatively, you can save the image to your photos, so you can send it to someone else for them to open up within the Spotify app.

To scan a code, Spotify has implemented a new camera button within the search menu. Next to the regular search bar you'll now see a camera icon. Click this, accept the permissions for Spotify to access your camera, and you'll be able to scan the artwork from someone else's device.

If you've been sent an image, you can press "select from photos". Find the image in your library, open it, press "choose" and Spotify will whisk you away to whatever it is has been shared with you.

Spotify Codes don't just have to come from someone else though. Artists, record labels and brands can print Codes on to promotional advertising boards and posters and you can scan them in exactly the same way.