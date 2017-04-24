Spotify wants to build a new device possibly like Snapchat Spectacles

Spotify isn't trying to hide the fact that it's getting into hardware.

As spotted by Zatz Not Funny, a job listing posted to the company’s website has revealed Spotify wants to build “a category defining product akin to Pebble Watch, Amazon Echo, and Snap Spectacles” that will “affect the way the world experiences music and talk content". The listing also mentioned the device will be internet connected, and that it will come “directly from Spotify".

More job descriptions suggest Spotify is dabbling in voice control and natural language, too, but it's not clear if such technology would be integrated into hardware or Spotify's apps. Beyond all these clues, there is little information available. All we know is that Spotify wants to create and launch its own Spotify-branded device that will presumably also offer its music-streaming service.

Let's also keep in mind that connected speakers and voice assistants are everywhere right now, and as Spotify mentioned in its job listing, it's certainly interested in exploring the idea of an Amazon Echo-like device of its own. We could definitely imagine Spotify going that route, but until we know more, we can only piece together all these job posts and details and try to guess.

We've contacted Spotify for a comment and will update if we hear back.