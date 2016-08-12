Spotify Gaming gives you playlists to power your play

Spotify has introduced a new section of its music streaming service dedicated to games.

Now available as part of Spotify's "moods and genres", Gaming rounds up official games soundtracks and related playlists, including many that have been curated around specific game types to give you an external (or internal on the PS4) vibe to accompany your play sessions.

There are also plenty of tracks available that are retro-inspired, which echo soundtracks and theme tunes as far back as the 8-bit days of yore.

For example, a Retrowave/Outrun playlist is full of remixed dance music using sounds from early games consoles and titles.

Other playlists include Power Gaming, with rap and and hip-hop tracks to inspire you, and Epic Gaming, with tunes and tracks with big, bombastic scores.

Soundtracks listed include Uncharted 4, Dark Souls III and Street Fighter V.

You can access the Spotify Gaming section through the app for multiple platforms or online at spotify-gaming.com. You can even head over there and start building your own games-inspired playlist now, for everyone else to enjoy.

We bet it'll be flooded in tracks to listen to while playing Pokemon Go in no time.