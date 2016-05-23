Spotify's Family Plan is much cheaper now: Here's what you need to know

Spotify has upgraded its family plan pricing in order to match not only Apple Music but also Google Play Music.

The music-streaming service now charges $14.99 a month for up to six Premium accounts per family. Apple Music's family plan similarly costs $14.99 for up to six people per family, and Google Play Music - which changed its family plan pricing in December - charges the same as well.

The Spotify Family Plan debuted in 2014 and originally started at $14.99 for two users a month, $19.99 for three, $24.99 for four, and $29.99 for five users. There was no six-person plan available. Now, however, a family of up to six can join and pay $14.99 a month instead of $29.99.

If you'd like to know more about the new Spotify Family plan pricing, including what it gets you, where it'll be available, and how you can sign up straightaway, we've detailed everything you need to know below.

Spotify's new Family Plan costs $14.99 (+tax) a month for up to six individual Spotify Premium accounts. Actual pricing varies by region.

Spotify's new Family Plan hasn't changed in terms of what it offers. It still provides family members with access to over 30 million songs for just one price payable on a single bill. It also allows each family member to operate separate accounts so that everyone gets their own playlists, saved music, personal recommendations, and the full Spotify Premium experience.

The Premium experience includes the ability to listen offline to more than 30 million songs as well as play any song, anytime, on any device. There are no restrictions and no ads. You can learn more about the Spotify Family Plan and Premium experience from Spotify's website.

Spotify’s new Family Plan is rolling out now (as of 23 May 2016).

Spotify's new Family Plan is available to all users globally (except for Canada).

When you upgrade, your Family Plan will carry over your separate accounts, playlists, and offline tunes. You'll just get the new plan price (updated from your next payment date) and the ability to add more family members.

If you're new to Spotify, go to this Spotify page, then enter your information, and authorise the payment. If you're already on the Family Plan, simply go to your Account Page to add more family members.

To learn more, visit Spotify's Family Plan website.