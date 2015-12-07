What Spotify tracks did you listen to in 2015? Your Year in Music reveals all

As we approach the end of the year, social networks will invariably present plenty of statistics that give a good indication of trends and events that have transpired over the previous 12 months. This is often on a global level but also for individuals too. Facebook, for example, always comes up with a clever video or diary format to show highlights from your postings in the last year.

Spotify has gone slightly early with its own form of retrospective look back for its members, with Your Year in Music returning by popular demand.

It is an excellent collation of figures and memories about the tracks you streamed and listened to in 2015. If you are a Spotify subscriber, you can visit the dedicated website at yearinmusic.spotify.com now and find out all manner of interesting - sometimes embarrassing - stats about your musical tastes over the year.

All the details are presented in a content rich, scrollable format, with different sections and clips to play back to remind you of moments in time. There are also some more generic trends towards the end, but you'll probably be most interested in the albums, artists and tracks you favoured. It threw up some shocks for us, that's for sure.

Among the data it will present to you are the first song you played this year (our's was Meghan Trainor's All About That Bass - which we like to think was about settlement building in Fallout 4 and ahead of its time).

You will also see top songs, artists and genres you listened to, your top artists by season, total number of minutes you spent listening to tracks on Spotify and total number of songs and artists played.

Spotify members each also get a personalised customised playlist based on their 2015 listening habits.