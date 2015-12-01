And Spotify's Most Streamed Artist in 2015 is... the guy with the slick dance moves

We now know who music fans played the most in 2015, on Spotify at least.

The music-streaming service has released its annual Year in Music list, divulging which artists and songs were popular on Spotify around the globe during the year. And, according to the 2015 edition, the most streamed artist just so happens to be a guy whose recent music video featured a tonne of slick, slinky dance moves and inspired hilarious memes that flooded the internet.

It's Drake. Of course. Because he's everything.

Spotify said more than 75 million users listened to over 20 billion hours of music. Drake's been named "The World’s Most Streamed Artist" of 2015 on Spotify - after 46 million users listened to over 1.8 billion of his streams. Ed Sheeran was last year’s winner. But don't feel bad about him losing his spot, as Spotify just named him "The Most Streamed Artist of All Time".

Sheeran has more than 3 billion streams to date, with over 59 million listeners this year. Here's some other bits from Spotify's Year in Music list:

Justin Bieber (36 million streams on 13 November)

Lean On ft. MØ and DJ Snake by Major Lazer (540 million times this year)

It's also the most streamed song of all time on Spotify.

Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd (60 million users listened)

Kygo (first Spotlight artist to reach 1 billion streams)

Sugar ft. Francesco Yates by Robin Schulz (appeared on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart 55 times this year

Today’s Top Hits - 70 million hours of streaming.

19 June was the biggest day for streams on Spotify.

Drake

Ed Sheeran

The Weeknd

Maroon 5

Kanye West

Lean On ft. MØ & DJ Snake – Major Lazer

Cheerleader – Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit – OMI

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson

See You Again ft. Charlie Puth – Wiz Khalifa

Love Me Like You Do – From “Fifty Shades Of Grey” – Ellie Goulding

Beauty Behind The Madness – The Weeknd

If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – Drake

Peace Is The Mission – Major Lazer

Stories – Avicii

Title – Meghan Trainor

Check out Spotify's blog post for more information about its Year in Music list.