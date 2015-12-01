And Spotify's Most Streamed Artist in 2015 is... the guy with the slick dance moves
- Spotify's annual Year in Music list is out
- Drake gets top honours: World's Most Streamed Artist
- Ed Sheeran landed Most Streamed Artist of All Time
We now know who music fans played the most in 2015, on Spotify at least.
The music-streaming service has released its annual Year in Music list, divulging which artists and songs were popular on Spotify around the globe during the year. And, according to the 2015 edition, the most streamed artist just so happens to be a guy whose recent music video featured a tonne of slick, slinky dance moves and inspired hilarious memes that flooded the internet.
It's Drake. Of course. Because he's everything.
Spotify said more than 75 million users listened to over 20 billion hours of music. Drake's been named "The World’s Most Streamed Artist" of 2015 on Spotify - after 46 million users listened to over 1.8 billion of his streams. Ed Sheeran was last year’s winner. But don't feel bad about him losing his spot, as Spotify just named him "The Most Streamed Artist of All Time".
Sheeran has more than 3 billion streams to date, with over 59 million listeners this year. Here's some other bits from Spotify's Year in Music list:
Most Streams in a Single Day
- Justin Bieber (36 million streams on 13 November)
Most Streamed Song
- Lean On ft. MØ and DJ Snake by Major Lazer (540 million times this year)
It's also the most streamed song of all time on Spotify.
Most Streamed Album
- Beauty Behind The Madness by The Weeknd (60 million users listened)
Breakout Artist
- Kygo (first Spotlight artist to reach 1 billion streams)
Most Viral Track
- Sugar ft. Francesco Yates by Robin Schulz (appeared on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 chart 55 times this year
Most Popular Playlist
- Today’s Top Hits - 70 million hours of streaming.
Most Musical Day
- 19 June was the biggest day for streams on Spotify.
Top Five Global Artists
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
- The Weeknd
- Maroon 5
- Kanye West
Top Five Global Tracks
- Lean On ft. MØ & DJ Snake – Major Lazer
- Cheerleader – Felix Jaehn Remix Radio Edit – OMI
- Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson
- See You Again ft. Charlie Puth – Wiz Khalifa
- Love Me Like You Do – From “Fifty Shades Of Grey” – Ellie Goulding
Top Five Global Albums
- Beauty Behind The Madness – The Weeknd
- If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late – Drake
- Peace Is The Mission – Major Lazer
- Stories – Avicii
- Title – Meghan Trainor
Want to know more?
Check out Spotify's blog post for more information about its Year in Music list.
- Are cryptocurrencies safe? Here's how to protect against attacks
- iPhone X gets YouTube HDR
- Apple might launch an Apple Pay-branded credit card early next year
- Apple Music vs Spotify: What's the difference?
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app
- Google Duplex: Is it really OK to get calls made for you by AI?
- What is Google Assistant, how does it work, and which devices offer it?
- Google I/O 2018: All the announcements that matter
- What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
Comments