  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Spotify app news

Your old Chromecast now supports Spotify

|
Pocket-lint Your old Chromecast now supports Spotify
Best broadband deals in December 2018: Free £120 Mastercard and £30 Google Chromecast with BT
Best broadband deals in December 2018: Free £120 Mastercard and £30 Google Chromecast with BT

With the launch of the new Chromecast and Chromecast Audio came the news that Spotify was joining the list of compatible apps. 

It's a big name joining the casting revolution, making it really easy to cast music from your phone to your TV. It was one of our favourite features of Chromecast Audio, a good addition to Chromecast 2 and now it's available on the original Chromecast as well.

When the announcement was made at the launch of the new devices, Google said that an update would be bringing the feature to the existing Chromecast in the coming weeks, and it looks like that day has arrived. 

your old chromecast now supports spotify image 2

We've tested it on a couple of devices we have and found that casting to the old Chromecast works seamlessly, offering the same experience as it does on the new devices.

If you have your TV hooked up to a sound system, then this is a really easy way to get your music streaming through those speakers, or if you've been using Chromecast for Netflix on your bedroom TV, you can now add Spotify to the mix too. 

There's no official word from either Google or Spotify, but if you head into the Spotify app, you'll see a message at the bottom of the display showing that you have devices available. All you have to do is tap on the device you want to play your music on, and you've joined the casting revolution.

READ: Chromecast 2 review

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments