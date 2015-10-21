Your old Chromecast now supports Spotify

With the launch of the new Chromecast and Chromecast Audio came the news that Spotify was joining the list of compatible apps.

It's a big name joining the casting revolution, making it really easy to cast music from your phone to your TV. It was one of our favourite features of Chromecast Audio, a good addition to Chromecast 2 and now it's available on the original Chromecast as well.

When the announcement was made at the launch of the new devices, Google said that an update would be bringing the feature to the existing Chromecast in the coming weeks, and it looks like that day has arrived.

We've tested it on a couple of devices we have and found that casting to the old Chromecast works seamlessly, offering the same experience as it does on the new devices.

If you have your TV hooked up to a sound system, then this is a really easy way to get your music streaming through those speakers, or if you've been using Chromecast for Netflix on your bedroom TV, you can now add Spotify to the mix too.

There's no official word from either Google or Spotify, but if you head into the Spotify app, you'll see a message at the bottom of the display showing that you have devices available. All you have to do is tap on the device you want to play your music on, and you've joined the casting revolution.

