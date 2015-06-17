No you're not going mad, the green has changed on the Spotify logo and here's why

At the start of the week Spotify updated its app with "minor improvements" but what it didn't say at the time was that it had changed the green on the logo, used for some time, to a different green, sparking outrage and hysteria on Twitter and Facebook.

"I think Spotify have changed the tint of green on their app ever so slightly and it is annoying me every time I see it," said @_FraserDonnelly on Twitter in disgust.

"SPOTIFY PLEASE CHANGE THE COLOR OF YOUR LOGO BACK TO THE NORMAL GREEN SINCERELY EVERYONE," said @lueeeeek voicing concern all in caps.

Following so-called mass hysteria about the colour hue on various social networks, Spotify has moved to explain why it's made the change.

"Some of you might have noticed a slightly new green in the Spotify app since the last update. We're excited to finally see this rolling out as part of our bigger brand refresh we introduced earlier this year," explained Tobias van Schneider, the Design Lead at Spotify in a blog post on design site Dribble.

"As much as we got used to the old 'broccoli' green we felt that the dreary brand palette was desperate for an upgrade. It was time to give it a little refresh and make sure it goes well with our vibrant new colour palette."

According to van Schneider, the new green has a little more "pop" and just feels right at home in our new colour palette which has grown to nearly three dozen colours.

