Next generation Spotify will use your phone's sensors to match songs to your running pace

Spotify has revealed that it is to use the accelerometer in your phone to choose the pace of your music streaming to match your running.

The new version of the Spotify app, which is being rolled out for iPhone now, will find tracks that have the same beats-per-minute (BPM) as your initial running pace.

Users start the process by selecting the new running option within the app and then do nothing else except start running.

Using the "jiggle" of the phone (Spotify's words not ours), the app works out your pace and creates a dynamic playlist accordingly. It chooses tracks based on that tempo. At any point during your run you can manually increase or decrease the BPM and the playlist will change and shift. Handy if you want to increase the tempo to encourage you to run faster.

Three years in the making, the hope is that in the future the process of changing tempo during the run (rather than just at the beginning) could be automated, although it isn't able to do that at the moment.

To take this a step further, Spotify has also created six new music tracks that are capable of changing the beat as they play with your instruction, to accurately match your altered pace without you noticing the change.

Spotify also announced that it will be partnering with Nike from summer, with more details to come, and you will be able to integrate the new Spotify Running features with RunKeeper sometime in the near future. That should better match the running choices with your actual daily sessions.

The new Spotify is rolling out on iPhone first in the UK, US and other regions, including Sweden, from today. You might have to wait until you get it though as it will arrive in stages.

You do not need to be a Premium member for the new features.