  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Spotify app news

Spotify not ditching free ad-supported service, rumours are unfounded it says

|
Pocket-lint Spotify not ditching free ad-supported service, rumours are unfounded it says
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel roomBy Pocket-lint Promotion

Rumours have been circulating online over the last day or so that Spotify will be ditching its free ad-supported option in favour of a three-month trial to get people to sign up the the premium service. However, Pocket-lint has been informed that they are not true. The current Spotify business model works.

"It's totally fake," a spokesperson told us. "The model is working."

The rumours came after a story appeared in Digital Music Times, which cited sources when claiming that the music industry is behind the pressure for Spotify to change. It was said that several big record labels favoured Apple's approach for an expected Apple Music streaming service, most likely to be announced at WWDC next month.

Apple will allegedly not have a free tier on launch and it was said that the labels would prefer its rivals to take that stance too.

READ: Spotify free vs Spotify premium: What's the difference?

Digital Music Times claimed that some artists might choose to extend a three month free trial period, a system emerging artists could make the most to have their music listened to by the widest audience possible.

It seems from our digging though that not all labels are of one mind on this. For a start, Stephen Cooper, the head of Warner Music Group, recently warned his company's rivals to "think very carefully" about restricting Spotify's free music tier. Certainly, Spotify itself has no intention to change the way it works or the services it offers anytime soon.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  2. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  3. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  4. How to video chat with Instagram
  5. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  1. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
  2. Microsoft just launched its own version of Google Lens
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  4. Amazon Prime Day to fall on 16 July; prepare for 36 hours of deals
  5. IGTV: Everything you need to know about Instagram's video app
Comments