Adidas and Spotify team up to match your music to your running

Adidas and Spotify have made music app just for runners. It's called Adidas Go.

The whole idea is that the app will use the iPhone’s accelerometer to match music in Spotify's catalogue to a runner's workout: "Adidas Go calculates the user’s stride rate to automatically identify and play tracks with matching beats per minute from Spotify’s extensive music library," announced Adidas.

Just imagine having music perfectly in sync with your running. The app might give you an extra boost of energy or at least enhance your running experience. You'll even be able to explore new music while on the go, because the app is designed to stream Spotify tracks that match your interests based on playlists.

Adidas said locally-stored tracks can also be matched to your stride. And when a workout is complete, you can review and save things like distance, time, pace, and adidas miCoach Runscore. You'll also have the chance to share your results on social networks. If any of that interests you, Adidas Go is now available.

The iOS app is a free download from the Apple App Store. There's no word yet on whether an Android version is in the works, but Spotify confirmed Adidas Go users will get a chance to try Spotify Premium at no charge for a week.