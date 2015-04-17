Tidal teams up with Soundiiz to let you transfer playlists from Spotify and more

Tidal, the new streaming service owned by Jay Z and his famous pals, has partnered with another company in order to make it super easy for you to ditch Spotify.

Tidal's new partnership is with Soundiiz, a service that lets you transfer playlists from Spotify, Deezer, Rdio, Xbox Music, and more. It'll even transfer collections you've created with your own music files. Just select the services where your playlists are stored, and then drag them over to a different service. Easy peasy.

Tidal is the first music streaming service to combine "the best High Fidelity sound quality, High Definition music videos, and expertly Curated Editorial". It is a relatively new service with two subscription tiers available as well as a free trial. As of the end of December 2014, Tidal had a total of 12,000 paid subscribers.

If your playlist tunes are in Tidal's catalogue, they'll easily convert with Soundiiz, but you'll still need to pay Tidal $10 a month for the Premium tier or $20 a month for the Hi-Fi tier. Soundiiz sounds pretty simple, to be honest, especially for a service that appears to still be in beta and asks users to donate if they wish.

If you want to know more about Tidal, check out our in-depth look at the new streaming service. Some of the most unique aspects about Tidal is that it offers CD-quality music and is reportedly paying artists up to $3 million and 3 per cent of the company in exchange for their support and exclusive content.